Elderly man fatally stabs wife after fight over pancakes, officials say

Steven Schwartz, 85, is charged with murder in the stabbing Sunday at their home in Washington, D.C., the U.S. attorney’s office said.

An elderly Washington, D.C., man was arrested Thursday and charged with killing his wife after an argument over pancakes, federal prosecutors said.

Steven Schwartz, 85, is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Sharron Schwartz, 81, at their home Sunday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Steven Schwartz “did not want to eat the pancakes she made and stabbed her in the back,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement announcing the arrest.

In a later interview, he told investigators that he and his wife were married for 40 years, that he loved her and he had prayed the killing was a delusion, according to another police document filed with the court. He said he had been recovering from a stroke at the time, according to the document.

Steven Schwartz is charged with second-degree murder while armed, the U.S. attorney's office said. A Superior Court judge ordered Schwartz held without bail Thursday, it said. An attorney listed as representing Schwartz did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday.

