Eight injured dogs rescued from suspected dog-fighting ring in NJ town

One pit bull has a badly torn ear. Another’s nose and lip are swollen and bloody. But eight dogs rescued from a house in New Jersey over the weekend are finally getting the medical and tender loving care they deserve.

Police said an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen on Saturday led them to a suspected dog-fighting ring at a home in Neptune Township, and rescuers were able to rescue the injured dogs from the "horrific" conditions they were being kept in.

Members of the Monmouth County SPCA went with law enforcement to the Embury Avenue address, where they found a concrete walkway with a fresh trail of blood leading to a shed in the backyard.

They could hear several barking dogs inside the locked structure. Once the locks were removed, six dogs covered in filth were found in separate crates lined with woodchips, the SPCA said. Each of the canines had scabs, scarring and other obvious injuries.

“Two dogs were tethered outside with heavy chains around their necks,” said MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra.

Given the puncture wounds to their ears and mouths, officials believe the injuries were consistent with dog fighting, possibly having been used as "bait dogs" in the illicit ring.

Law enforcement sources told the I-Team the occupants of the home were not cooperative and that officers could not reach the apparent owner of the dogs.

One of the homeowners was arrested at the scene for disorderly behavior, police said.

Licitra said crews "worked late into the night to investigate this horrific scene and get the 8 dogs to safety. All of the dogs are being cared for by our compassionate staff and can finally be free of fear and pain."

The Monmouth County SPCA will look after the dogs to get them healthy and rehabilitated for adoption. Veterinarian Michelle Brognano told the I-Team that several of the dogs have been placed on antibiotics, but all are expected to survive.

In addition to taking the dogs, investigators also seized two treadmills and what may be animal steroids. A tenant told NBC New York she had no idea what was happening until the raid by police was going down.

An investigation is ongoing, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.