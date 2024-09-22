8 bulls escape rodeo and charge through Mass. mall parking lot; 1 still on the loose

This is no bull: First responders in a Massachusetts city had to exercise some impromptu roundup skills when eight bulls escaped from a rodeo being held in the parking lot of a mall in North Attleboro on Sunday.

Video posted online captured the moment when the bulls escaped from the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall. The animals charged through the crowded parking lot, knocked down fencing, bumped against a tent and rumbled toward busy U.S. Highway 1. They eventually headed for some nearby woods for short-lived freedom.

The North Attleboro Fire Department issued a warning: These rodeo bulls weren't playing around.

"Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls,” the agency said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No one was hurt during the breakout.

Seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon, but one of them was still on the lam, firefighters said. First responders were still combing the streets for the remaining rogue bull.

The Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall was shut down, officials said. How the bulls escaped was under investigation.

Many were shocked by what they saw Sunday, and took out their cell phones as the bulls took off down Route 1. But perhaps no one was more shocked than Attleboro resident Chris Mooney who saw the bulls walk down his street and through his yard.

“As soon as I stepped out and I looked out there I said those aren’t horses, those are literally bulls and oh my god,” he said. “Two of them were laying down and another was budging the fence trying to get out, and the other ones were just sitting there.”

Mooney and his two boys stayed inside and watched from a safe distance.

Neighbors saw rodeo employees set up on Prescott Street, working to get the bulls into a trailer.

"At first I just felt bad for the bulls. I’m like – they escaped for a reason," said Gee Sounthonevat.

People were happy to see the animals unharmed and taken away.

"They had a fence and they corralled them into the trailer and that was it,” Sounthonevat said.