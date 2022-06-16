Eastman ‘Never Really Believed His Own Theory': Rep. Aguilar

Rep Pete Aguilar (D., Calif.), said at Thursday's hearing of the Jan. 6 committee that the panel has evidence "suggesting that (conservative law professor John Eastman) never really believed his own theory" that Vice President Mike Pence could decide the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Aguilar introduced a draft memo to then-President Donald Trump in which "an idea was proposed" that the vice president could determine which electors to count at the joint session of Congress.

In that memo, Aguilar said, Eastman wrote that "nowhere does it suggest that the president of the Senate gets to make the determination on his own."

Earlier, the panel used video testimony to spell out various attempts to persuade Eastman that asking the vice president to determine the next president was illegal and unprecedented.

“You’re gonna cause riots in the streets,” Eric Herschmann, a lawyer at the White House, said he told Eastman. He said Eastman replied that “our country has a history of violence.”

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

