Strong Earthquake Rattles Parts of Northern California

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

By NBC Bay Area staff and Associated Press

A preliminary 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Northern California Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:19 p.m. It was centered about 2.5 miles southwest of East Shore, 27.7 miles west-southwest of Susanville, 41.5 miles northeast of Paradise and 101.7 miles northwest of Carson City, Nevada, the USGS said.

East Shore is a tiny community on Lake Almanor in Plumas County, located in the Sierra Nevada.

People tweeted that they felt the shaking all the way to Sacramento, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south.

The California Highway Patrol said their Chico dispatch cellphone 911 lines were down because of the earthquake. They added they were working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

No other information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

