Cuba

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts

It wasn't immediately clear if the earthquake resulted in damages or any injured. 

By The Associated Press

Debris from a building damaged by the passage of Hurricane Rafael
AP Photo/Ariel Ley

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.

The epicenter of the quake was located approximately 25 miles (40 km) south of Bartolomé Masó, Cuba, according to a report by the United States Geological Survey.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The rumbling was felt across the eastern stretch of Cuba, including in bigger cities like Santiago de Cuba. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Wildfires 3 hours ago

NY forest ranger dies fighting fires; air quality warnings are issued in NY & NJ

News 22 hours ago

FEMA fires employee who told Florida relief workers to skip Trump supporters

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Residents in Santiago, Cuba's second largest city, were left shaken on Sunday. Yolanda Tabío, 76, said people in the city flocked to the streets and were still nervously sitting in their doorways. She said she felt at least two aftershocks following the quake, but that among friends and family she hadn't heard of any damages.

“You had to see how everything was moving, the walls, everything," she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake comes during another tough stretch for Cuba.

On Wednesday, Category 3 Hurricane Rafael ripped through western Cuba, with strong winds knocking out power island-wide, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations of hundreds of thousands of people. Days after, much of the island was still struggling without power.

Weeks before in October, the island was also hit by a one-two punch. First, it was hit by island-wide blackouts stretching on for days, a product of the island’s energy crisis. Shortly after, it was slapped by a powerful hurricane that struck the eastern part of the island and killed at least six people.

The blackouts and wider discontent among many struggling to get by has stoked small protests across the island.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cuba
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us