Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Daughter, Zaya, Makes Red Carpet Debut

The NBA All-Star called it “a dope experience for our family,” as he shared photos from the evening on social media.

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, joined their 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, as she made her red carpet debut over the weekend, according to NBC News.

The family stepped out in bright and bold coordinating fashions for The Truth Awards, an annual event that celebrates members and allies of the black LGBTQ+ community, Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The 13-time NBA All-Star called it “a dope experience for our family,” as he shared photos from the evening on social media.

Last month, Wade visited “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed that Zaya had come out as transgender.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Virus Closes Sites Around the World; Stocks, Oil Prices Sink

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Dow Falls 2,000 Points After Temporary Halt to Trading

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Dwyane WadeGabrielle Union
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us