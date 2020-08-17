The McCloskeys

Duo Who Waved Guns at Protesters Will Be at RNC

A Trump adviser on Monday confirmed the participation of Patricia and Mark McCloskey

Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The St. Louis couple who waved firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in June will appear virtually at next week’s Republican National Convention to express their support for President Donald Trump.

A Trump adviser on Monday confirmed the participation of Patricia and Mark McCloskey. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The McCloskeys, who are white, have claimed they were protecting themselves from protesters marching on their private street, but they were each charged by a local prosecutor with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. Trump has been critical of their treatment and has spoken out in defense of the couple.

