DUI driver plows roadside memorial for fallen NJ trooper killed by motorist: police

A memorial for a fallen New Jersey trooper suffered "significant" damage after a man allegedly driving under the influence plowed into the roadside remembrance.

New Jersey State Police said the 38-year-old driver crashed into a memorial constructed for Trooper Thomas Hanratty on Aug. 31, around 2 p.m. on Interstate 78 in Summit. When officers responded, police said they found firefighters already on scene providing first-aid to the man.

The Berkeley Heights man was treated at a nearby hospital and then placed under arrest for charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and being criminally under the influence.

"The crash caused significant damage to the Trooper Hanratty memorial, a solemn reminder of the daily dangers our troopers face while serving and protecting the public," the NJSP said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

NJSP

Hanratty, according to police, was struck and killed at the site of the memorial (milepost 46.8) on April 2, 1992. The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop when he was fatally struck.

"This incident underscores the importance of safe and sober driving on our roadways," the post concluded.