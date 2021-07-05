United Kingdom

Duchess of Cambridge Self-Isolating After Contact With Person Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Catherine had been due to attend events with her husband Prince William on Monday celebrating the 73rd birthday of Britain’s National Health Service

By The Associated Press

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge
Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after a contact later tested positive for the coronavirus, Kensington Palace said Monday.

Catherine had been due to attend events with her husband Prince William on Monday celebrating the 73rd birthday of Britain’s National Health Service.

But the couple’s Kensington Palace office says the duchess is self-isolating at home after coming into contact last week with someone who subsequently tested positive.

Under current British rules, contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases must quarantine at home for 10 days.

The palace says the duchess, who is 39, does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Both Catherine and William received first doses of coronavirus vaccine in May.

The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the University of Derby in the English Midlands on Tuesday to learn about how the new campus programs are supporting students' mental health needs during the pandemic.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

