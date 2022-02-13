wisconsin christmas parade

Driver in Fatal Wisconsin Christmas Parade Crash Pleads Not Guilty to 77 Charges

Brooks’ attorney “has maintained that [Brooks] couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators”

Darrell Brooks Jr., the Wisconsin man accused of driving a car through a Christmas parade last November, fatally striking six and injuring dozens, pleaded not guilty to 77 counts, including six felony homicide charges, at an initial court hearing Friday.

Brooks, 39 faces up to life in prison if convicted.

NBC News affiliate WTMJ of Milwaukee reported that Brooks’ attorney "has maintained that [Brooks] couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators."

