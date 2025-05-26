A 53-year-old British man plowed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who had been celebrating the city team’s Premier League championship on Monday and was arrested, police said.

There was no immediate word from authorities on how many people were injured. An air ambulance and other emergency vehicles swarmed the scene to respond to reports that multiple pedestrians had been hit.

Harry Rashid, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters, said the car began ramming people about 10 feet away from him.

“It was extremely fast," Rashid said. “Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, tweeted that he was being updated on the situation and thanked police for their quick response.

A video on social media appeared to show a gray minivan strike at least one pedestrian and then veer into a larger crowd of people, carving a path through the group and pushing bodies along the street like a plow before coming to a stop.

Liverpool fans had come out in their tens of thousands to celebrate the team winning the Premier League this season for a record-tying 20th top-flight title.

Liverpool’s last league title came in 2020 but supporters were denied the chance to publicly celebrate that trophy due to restrictions in place at the time during the pandemic.

Dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved wet weather to line the streets and climb up traffic lights to get a view of Liverpool’s players who were atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.”

The hours-long procession — surrounded by a thick layer of police and security — crawled along a 10-mile route and through a sea of red smoke and rain. Fireworks exploded from the Royal Liver Building in the heart of the city to seemingly signal the end of the parade.

Rashid said after the car rammed its initial victims, it came to a halt and the crowd charged the vehicle and began smashing windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just plowed through the rest of them, he just kept going,” Rashid said. “It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.”

Rashid said it looked deliberate and he was in shock and disbelief.

“My daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground,” he said. “They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade.”

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi told British broadcaster Sky News that “people sounded desperate” and that she saw the car had “run over people," NBC News reported. (Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away,” she said. “We could just hear screams and screams. We were very confused.”

“Some of my friends were down there and the car was so near them. It was a horrible scene, nobody was expecting it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.