Driver Arrested in Deadly NJ Dog Walker Hit-and-Run

Police in New Jersey tracked down the driver who allegedly ran down and killed a devoted dog walker, then took off from the scene.

It was Friday night around 9 p.m. when North Bergen Police found a damaged motorcycle lying in the middle of the street in the area of Granton Avenue and Liberty Avenue, but no rider in sight. The officers then spotted 23-year-old Joshua Huayamave several blocks away from the vehicle, on 76th Street between Cottage Avenue and Tonnelle Avenue.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead within the hour. Family and friends were left outraged and in disbelief at what happened, as many paid their respects Tuesday at a growing memorial for Huayamave near the scene of the deadly crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It wasn't clear what exactly had happened to Huayamave until Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said late Tuesday night that a man had been arrested in connection to the 23-year-old's death. The county prosecutor said that Julian Palacios, of Jersey City, was driving a blue Honda Civic when he smashed into Huayamave's motorcycle.

After the collision, Palacios took off from the scene. Members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit arrested the 30-year-old Palacios on Tuesday in Long Branch, charging him with leaving the scene of a deadly collision and obstruction.

What remains unknown is how Huayamave was found so many blocks away from his motorcycle at the scene of the crash. Another man said he was nearly hit by the same driver who switched lanes in an apparent attempt to get around the motorcycle that Huayamave was riding.

"I saw the black sedan collide with the motorcyclist. As it got to the side of the road there wasn’t any room for the motorcyclist," said Joseph Kennedy. "As I continued to drive up the right side of the road, the sedan pulled out around the motorcycle and started heading toward me...that car either had to hit me or go somewhere else."

Huayamave was known for his love of animals, and is being remembered for his kindness to the community. He had just launched his own dog-walking business, and his pups were his pride and joy.

Palacios was being held in custody at a local medical facility, and the prosecutor's office said he would be brought to the Hudson County Correctional Facility ahead of his first court appearance.