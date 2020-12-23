Amazon

Dozens of Anti-Gay Groups Are Making Money Off Amazon's Charity Platform

More than 40 anti-LGBTQ organizations are skirting AmazonSmile’s ban on promoting hatred and intolerance, according to a new report

By Dan Avery

Close-up of sign with logo on facade of the regional headquarters
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon’s charity platform is allowing dozens of anti-LGBTQ organizations to receive donations, according to a report published Tuesday by U.K.-based political activist group openDemocracy.

Launched in 2013, the AmazonSmile program allows users to select a nonprofit to receive 0.5 percent of the proceeds from eligible purchases, NBC News reports.

More than a million U.S.-based nonprofits are listed with the program and, while Amazon does not disclose how much individual groups have raised, the program has generated more than $215 million since its founding, according to the online retail giant.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump administration 2 hours ago

Trump Pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Others

Congress 6 hours ago

Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Setting Up Possible Override Vote

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

Amazon
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us