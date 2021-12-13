Dozens Dead, Over 100 Missing in Kentucky Tornado Disaster

Multiple twisters, including a massive
"long track" tornado, tore through Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, killing at least 64 people in Kentucky alone. Hundreds of buildings were leveled within the paths of the tornadoes. More than 100 people remain missing, and thousands others are left without water or heat in the wake of the disaster.
12 photos
1/12
Gerald Herbert/AP
Responders sift through debris near an overturned school bus in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Kentucky, Dec. 12, 2021.
2/12
Mark Humphrey/AP
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people.
3/12
Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Red Cross volunteers drop off, sort and gather essential supplies from donations for people whose homes were destroyed or damaged by tornados at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
4/12
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
People embrace in the midst of devastating tornado damage, after several twisters hit the region Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five states over the weekend, leaving more dozens dead in what President Joe Biden said was “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in history.
5/12
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Tornado damage seen in this aerial photo after extreme weather hit the region on Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
6/12
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
An aerial photo shows a damage as cleanup efforts continue after tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, United States on Dec. 12, 2021.
7/12
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Debris and structural damage is seen at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as search and rescue operations underway after tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 12, 2021.
8/12
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Homes and businesses are destroyed after a tornado ripped through town Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down several Midwest states late evening December 10 causing widespread destruction and leaving an estimated 70-plus people dead.
9/12
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
People search through a tornado-damaged building on Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
10/12
Liam Kennedy / Bloomberg / Getty Images
Damaged buildings are seen overhead following a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
11/12
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
An aerial photo shows massive damage caused by a long track tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, Dec. 12, 2021.
12/12
Cyril Julien/AFP via Getty Images
Marty James, left, 59, and a neighbor stand in front of his house in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 12, 2021 after it was destroyed by a tornado.