President Trump to Visit Tornado-Ravaged Tennessee

President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday, just days after tornadoes that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured.

Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit.

According to the White House, Trump has pledged federal assistance to help Tennessee recover from the tornadoes.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

3 Gunmen Chase After Man Moments Before Deadly Shooting

Allister Baker 3 hours ago

Hundreds Attend Funeral of Korean War Vet With No Family in Area

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile (80-kilometer) trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, resulting in most of the deaths.

The National Weather Service said that was an EF-4 tornado, categorized as “extreme,” with winds between 166 and 200 mph (267-321 kph). Local officials have said it was on the ground for about 2 miles (3 kilometers).

The White House hasn't specified exactly where Trump will visit.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us