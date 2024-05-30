How Michael Cohen, Mike Johnson and others reacted to the Trump guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts he faced in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The verdict was read at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Thursday after the 12-person jury deliberated for 9.5 hours over two days.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.

“While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial, and ultimately today at this verdict, in the same manner as every other case that comes through the courtroom doors — by following the facts and the law and doing so without fear or favor,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor, and that’s exactly what we did here."

Following about the verdict, Trump said: "The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people. They know what happened here, everyone knows what happened here. ... I'm a very innocent man."

Here's how House Speaker Mike Johnson, ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen -- the prosecution's star witness in the case -- and others reacted to the landmark verdict:

Michael Cohen

"Guilty On All Counts! #Team Cohen," Cohen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speaker Mike Johnson

"Today is a shameful day in American history," Johnson said on X. "Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise."

The Biden campaign

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality," Michael Tyler, communications director of the Biden campaign, said. "There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

"The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November."

Eric Trump

"May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election," Trump's son said on X.

New York Attorney General Letitia James

"No one is above the law," James wrote on X.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

"In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my Administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation," Hochul said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system."

She added that the verdict "reaffirms that no one is above the law."

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

"These charges never should have been brought in the first place," the Senate Minority Leader said on X. "I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal."

E. Jean Carroll

Carroll, a writer who accused Trump of sexual assault and has been awarded nearly $90 million in civil judgements against the former president, posted the message "Justice!!" along with a photo of Stormy Daniels on X.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

"This isn’t just ridiculous. This actually erodes the confidence that Americans have in the justice system," Scott, who's widely viewed as the leading contender to be Trump's VP pick, said in a video posted on X.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

"The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice," Rubio, who's also considered a potential running mate for Trump, said on X. "Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

"Today’s verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats," Stefanik, another potential VP for Trump, said on X. "I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York Court to deliver justice and overturn this verdict."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a grifter, and a threat to this country," Pritzker wrote on X. "He can now add one more title to his list - a felon."

Trump technically will not be considered a felon until sentencing.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

"This moment is a somber one for America," the former House Speaker wrote on X. "Trial by a jury of peers is a fundamental principle of democracy, which must be respected.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

"This verdict says more about the system than the allegations. It will be seen as politically motivated and unfair, and it will backfire tremendously on the political Left," Graham said on X. "I fear we have opened up Pandora’s box on the presidency itself.

"I expect this case to be reversed on appeal and for Donald Trump to be elected president in November."

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

"It is not easy to see a former President and the presumptive GOP nominee convicted of felony crimes; but the jury verdict should be respected," Hutchinson, who ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, wrote on X. "An appeal is in order but let’s not diminish the significance of this verdict."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"The Democratic Party’s strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box. This will backfire in November. Even worse, it is profoundly undemocratic," the independent presidential candidate said on X. "America deserves a President who can win at the ballot box without compromising our government’s separation of powers or weaponizing the courts.

"The Democrats are afraid they will lose in the voting booth, so instead they go after President Trump in the courtroom.

"I’m also running against President Trump in this election. The difference is I’m challenging him on his record."

Jason Aldean

"Scary times in our country right now, man," the country music star wrote in an Instagram post that featured an upside-down American flag. "When a former POTUS gets treated like this by our justice system, what does that mean for the rest of us??? If there was ever a time to speak up, ITS NOW! Make no mistake…. We are in trouble."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.