Dog found dead in NJ woods sparks criminal investigation

A dog found dead in some New Jersey woods has sparked a criminal investigation by police.

The husky was found about ten feet into an isolated, wooded area off Clinton Road in West Milford, and police said the dog had already passed. Now investigators are working to track down who the dog belonged to.

"It was hard, it was very difficult. An animal lover myself, there's no reason for something like that," said Rich Adamonis, a volunteer at the animal shelter in town.

The not-for-profit animal rescue is offering a $1,000 reward for any information regarding how the dog may have ended up in the woods.

"It’s a lot of money but it’s certainly important — animal cruelty throughout the country is something to be taken seriously, and we’re here to support the police and community at large," said Adamonis.

Police shared a post on social media in hopes of getting the public’s attention. They say right now the dog’s death is being treated as a criminal investigation.

"Depending on how the investigation goes, it can be very serious," said West Milford Police Dept. Captain Anthony Parrello.

Investigators have said they’re following up on tips, but the husky wasn’t microchipped and didn’t have any tags. A yellow and blue bungee cord was found hooked to the collar, police said, as they await a necropsy. The collar was a black one commonly found online.

For now, police are hoping to get some help from the public in identifying the dog and its owner. Adamonis said that in the days since the dog was found, the community has helped nearly double the reward as more information is expected.

"People care and this is a caring community. I think people took this very personally, to hear and see this, it’s intolerable," Adamonis said.