Warrant Details Alleged Murder-for-Hire, PPP Fraud in 2021 Death of Miami TSA Agent

Recently released documents reveal the tangled web of allegations involving a murder-for-hire plot, fraud and witness tampering in last year's killing of a Transportation Security Administration agent outside of her southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

Le'Shonte Jones, 24, was shot in broad daylight on May 3, 2021, outside of the Coral Bay Cove apartments. She died at the scene. Her 3-year-old daughter was also struck and injured.

Javon Carter, 29; Romiel Robinson, 35; and Jasmine Martinez, 33, all face murder charges in her death, Miami-Dade police announced Friday.

Martinez is accused of being the mastermind of the plot and allegedly used a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to bankroll the hit on Jones, according to an arrest warrant.

"Bank statements were obtained which show a series of withdrawals of over $10,000 in cash and/or payments which occurs over the following days leading up to the homicide. …" the warrant read.

Martinez and Jones had known each other, investigators said. Martinez was arrested and charged with battery back in 2018 for allegedly beating up Jones.

Jones showed up to testify against Martinez in February 2020. After the scheduled court hearing for that case at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami, Jones reported being held at gunpoint and robbed in the parking lot by two men, one of which was Martinez’s ex-boyfriend Kelly Nelson, who is currently in jail. Jones had agreed to testify against Nelson, investigators said.

After Jones' murder, detectives began reviewing jail calls the ex-boyfriend was making. Records revealed on Feb. 11, 2021, Martinez told Nelson over the phone "that she is 'ready to go kill this hoe' and that (Jones) has to 'die,'" the warrant said.

Robinson – Martinez's new boyfriend – served as a go-between to find a hitman, investigators said. On Feb. 12, 2021, records showed Robinson called Martinez, who said she felt bad for Nelson for "some (expletive) he didn’t do," the warrant said.

Less than an hour later, Robinson called Carter and told him Martinez is coming to see him for "a life or death situation."

Later that day, investigators say Carter texted Martinez, and the introduction was made.

On March 25, 2021, Jones reported being harassed and was offered money not to testify against Nelson and Keyanu Queen, the other man who allegedly robbed her that day.

Jones received a message on social media "asking her to call her attorney and say Nelson did not have a gun — and that Martinez wanted Nelson home to help with the kids," the warrant said.

On April 9, 2021, Jones came forward with her deposition against Nelson and Queen, and testified to the alleged witness tampering by Martinez.

The next day on April 20, Nelson got a $15,000 federal PPP loan.

About a week later, Robinson allegedly called Carter to negotiate a price for the hit, while speaking in code: "... Robinson asks if he can get the number 10 jersey. Carter responds that it is usually 20 to 25," the warrant read. The warrant says there’s also evidence of Martinez withdrawing $10,000 in cash.

On April 30 and May 1, police say cell records show Carter in Jones' apartment complex, allegedly surveilling her.

Then, on May 3, Jones was shot and killed in front of her daughter. An anonymous caller identified Carter as the person who shot Jones, investigators said. Investigators also found cellphone data placing Carter at her apartment complex at the same time as the shooting.

Investigators also found a video on his phone from the day of the shooting, showing Carter counting a large sum of cash, stating, "Just another day at the office."

Attorneys representing Martinez and Robinson say Martinez has denied any involvement and said Robinson had nothing to do with it.

Carter and Robinson remain in county jail without bond. Martinez was arrested in St. Lucie County and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.