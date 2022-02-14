Gwyneth Paltrow

‘Do Not Eat Soap': Safety Agency Responds to Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat a candle in the commercial

Uber Eats delivery bags wait in front of a McDonald's in Lublin, Poland on May 3, 2020.
Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber Eats wanted to get across the message that you can order household items and other sundries from its delivery service, not just food.

So during the Super Bowl, it ran an ad showing celebrities and other actors trying to eat everything from cat litter to diapers.

“If it was delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” "White Lotus" actor Jennifer Coolidge asks.

Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat a candle, Trevor Noah tries to eat a light bulb and Nicholas Braun from “Succession” tries to eat a dish soap.

It was that last one that got the attention of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Gwyneth PaltrowTrevor NoahNicholas Braunuber eatsJennifer Coolidge
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us