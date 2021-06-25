Do Not Approach: Woman, 62, Wanted in NJ Arson That Displaced Dozens

Prosecutors are asking for the public's help finding a woman suspected to have been behind an arson that displaced 33 residents in Jersey City earlier this month.

Anyone who sees Diane Stiles is asked not to approach her but to contact police instead, Hudson County prosecutors said Friday.

Stiles, 62, has been charged by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force with aggravated arson in the June 17 blaze on Neptune Avenue. She lives in Jersey City, but authorities have been unable to locate her thus far.

The late-night fire on Neptune Avenue between Old Bergen Road and Ocean Avenue escalated to four alarms before firefighters were able to douse the flames. First responders encountered fire climbing the outside of a six-family residence.

A second building, another six-family residence, was also damaged, while a third sustained some exterior fire damage, officials say. The blaze was declared under control within an hour and a half, but the destruction had already been done.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. Prosecutors didn't publicly speculate on a motive in announcing Stiles as a suspect on Friday.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.