Walt Disney World on Monday announced that starting in 2026, qualifying children will be able to eat for free.

According to the deal, which will be valid for arrivals next year, it will apply to children ages 3 to 9.

In order to qualify for this deal, the following conditions must be met:

Adult parents or guardians must stay with qualifying children in a room at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel

Guests must sign up for the same dining plan, which will be free for children, for the length of their stay

Guests will be able to choose from two different plans; the Quick-Service Dining Plan and the Dining Plan.

In 2026, Disney World will allow visitors to combine the free dining promotion with other deals.

For more information, click here.