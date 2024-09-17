Sean "Diddy" Combs

Why was Diddy arrested? Read the full indictment

An unsealed federal indictment revealed criminal charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs on Tuesday, a day after the hip-hop mogul was arrested in New York City.

The U.S. Attorney's Office accused Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, among other counts. Read the full indictment below.

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said earlier Monday that they were "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution," calling the entertainment star "an imperfect person but is not criminal."

The former music executive has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) carried out the arrest in Manhattan on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told NBC New York. Combs was arrested in the lobby of a hotel, a representative told NBC News.

"To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts," the statement from Agnifilo read. "These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Cassie Ventura is breaking her silence. After Sean “Diddy” Combs apologized over the weekend on social media for his self-called “inexcusable” behavior during a 2016 hotel surveillance video, in which the rapper appeared to assault his ex-girlfriend, the “Me & U” singer released a statement on Instagram on May 23.

Chloe Melas of NBC News contributed to this report.

