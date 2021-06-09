Did You Feel It? Small Morning Earthquake Rumbles New Jersey

You may not have noticed it, but there was an actual earthquake in New Jersey on Wednesday morning,

A magnitude 2.4 quake struck just south of Tuckerton at 7:52 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of just over 3 miles, and nearly two dozen people noted feeling it in the USGS's reporting system. The shaking was categorized as "moderate," with the expectation of only very light damage.

Earthquakes are not necessarily unusual in the state; Wednesday's temblor was the fourth in the last 12 months, per government data.

According to the state's Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey is actually considered overdue for a moderate earthquake, much like the magnitude 5.5 quake that hit in 1884.