New Jersey

Did You Feel It? Small Morning Earthquake Rumbles New Jersey

It was the fourth earthquake to hit the state in the last 12 months

USGS

You may not have noticed it, but there was an actual earthquake in New Jersey on Wednesday morning,

A magnitude 2.4 quake struck just south of Tuckerton at 7:52 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of just over 3 miles, and nearly two dozen people noted feeling it in the USGS's reporting system. The shaking was categorized as "moderate," with the expectation of only very light damage.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Joe Biden 9 hours ago

On 1st Overseas Trip, Biden to Assure Allies and Meet Putin

Mexico 7 hours ago

At Least 7 Dead, Dozens Injured in Mexico Bus Crash Near US Border

Earthquakes are not necessarily unusual in the state; Wednesday's temblor was the fourth in the last 12 months, per government data.

According to the state's Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey is actually considered overdue for a moderate earthquake, much like the magnitude 5.5 quake that hit in 1884.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyEarthquakes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us