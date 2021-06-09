Did You Feel It? Small Morning Earthquake Rumbles New Jersey

You may not have noticed it, but there was an actual earthquake in New Jersey on Wednesday morning,
A magnitude 2.4 quake struck just south of Tuckerton at 7:52 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of just over 3 miles, and nearly two dozen people noted feeling it in the USGS's reporting system. The shaking was categorized as "moderate," with the expectation of only very light damage.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
Earthquakes are not necessarily unusual in the state; Wednesday's temblor was the fourth in the last 12 months, per government data.
According to the state's Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey is actually considered overdue for a moderate earthquake, much like the magnitude 5.5 quake that hit in 1884.