Detroit Health Care Worker Dies After Being Denied Coronavirus Test 4 Times, Daughter Says

Deborah Gatewood had two years to go before she could retire from a Detroit hospital. But Gatewood, a phlebotomist for three decades, will never celebrate that milestone, NBC News reports.

She died April 17 from symptoms related to the coronavirus.

Her daughter said that prior to her mother's death, she was denied a coronavirus test four times by her employer, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills. NBC News reached out to Beaumont multiple times for comment, but did not hear back.

The hospital told a local Fox News station: "As patients come to Beaumont for care during this pandemic, we are doing everything we can to evaluate, triage and care for patients based on the information we know at the time. We grieve the loss of any patient to COVID-19 or any other illness."

Hospitals and states across the county have reported a shortage of swabs and other supplies needed for coronavirus testing kits, as well as delays in securing test results.

