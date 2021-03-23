Destructive Fire Forces Evacuations at NY Assisted Living Home

Massive flames that broke out Tuesday at a Rockland County assisted living facility killed one of its residents and forced two dozen others to evacuate as firefighters from multiple agencies worked to get the blaze under control.

Authorities say the fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley started around 1:40 a.m. and they were still trying to put out the flames hours later. One person who was transported to the hospital has died, according to the fire department. Around two dozen residents in the 200-bed facility were rescued.

Volunteers with the Chaverim of Rockland were also able to get a number of residents into a bus to be evacuated to another facility, according to witness Benny Polatseck.

Update: These seniors were evacuated about an hour ago from the Evergreen nursing home in Spring Valley, they were taken to to the Golden Acre Rest Home at 11 Prospect Street in Spring Valley.



They are safe and are out of harms way. pic.twitter.com/U2ZSd6AdkC — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) March 23, 2021

Two firefighters suffered injuries, officials said, but it appears they're expected to recover.

It's still unclear what started the fire but the flames were so destructive that they collapsed the second floor of the nursing home. The fire department later said the building is a total loss.

The building has a 200-bed capacity and there are approximately 113 residents who lived there, according to a spokesperson for Rockland County Executive Ed Day.