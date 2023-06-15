Denver

Denver police struck by firetruck during Nuggets parade left seriously injured

The officer was transferred to the hospital from the Nuggets' parade in Denver after the incident on Thursday morning.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Denver police officer is seriously injured after being struck by a firetruck during the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday morning.

The Denver Police Department said the incident happened towards the end of the celebration at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street after 11:30 a.m. MT.

The injured officer who was in SWAT gear was seen conscious after the crash ahead of being transported to a hospital.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Players from the Nuggets -- including NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic -- who were on that exact firetruck were escorted off.

Moments later, the truck was covered in crime scene tape. The crash remains under investigation.

The Nuggets capped off an impressive off-season, dominating the Miami Heat in five games to claim the NBA Finals on Monday night.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

politics 27 mins ago

First Muslim woman confirmed as a US federal judge

Germany 27 mins ago

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead

Jokic wrapped up a historic playoff performance, becoming the first player to lead the league in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in a single postseason. The Serbian was also named Finals MVP while becoming a two-time NBA MVP.

The last time the city held a championship parade was June 2022 when Denver honored the NHL's Colorado Avalanche for winning the Stanley Cup Final.

This article tagged under:

Denvercar crashNBA FinalsDenver Nuggets
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us