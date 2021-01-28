coronavirus pandemic

Democrats Prepare to Go it Alone on COVID Relief if Republicans Don't Cooperate

One Democratic senator said the coronavirus relief is urgently needed

NBC Universal, Inc.

Democrats are discussing a path to bypass Republicans and approve an aggressive Covid-19 relief package on a party-line basis as prospects for bipartisan support for President Joe Biden's top priority diminish.

White House economic adviser Brian Deese and COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zientz held a call Thursday with Senate Democrats as they grapple with whether to cut a slimmed-down deal or use a process known as reconciliation to bypass the Senate’s 60-vote rule to avoid a filibuster.

"The sentiment is this: We would like Republicans to work with us to be part of the solution to deliver emergency help, but we can’t wait, it’s urgent, and we need to double-track this process,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who was on the call, told reporters. “So we will continue to reach out to Republicans, but I’m a big supporter of having an insurance policy in place through reconciliation.”

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Health Care 14 hours ago

Biden Opens Sign-Up Window for Uninsured as COVID-19 Rages

Markets 4 hours ago

Brokerages Limit Trading in GameStop, Sparking Outcry

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicCongress
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us