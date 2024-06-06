Animals and Wildlife

Video captures deer bodysurfing on California beach

A group of elementary school students on a field trip got a surprise show from a deer at Seacliff State Beach.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of elementary school students on a field trip got a surprise show from a deer at a California beach.

NBC affiliate KSBW reports the third-grade students were at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos when they witnessed a deer bodysurfing at the beach.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

One the parents chaperoning the trip, Mrs. Martinez, pulled out her phone to record the frolicking deer.

A teacher told KSBW that the deer came out of the forest, caught a wave, wiped out, then came back up and tried catching another wave but changed its mind.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The deer eventually returned to the forest.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us