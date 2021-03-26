SPACEX

Debris From Falcon 9 Rocket Lights Up Sky Over Pacific Northwest

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

tornado 21 mins ago

At Least 5 Dead as Tornadoes Move Through Alabama, Georgia

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Fact Check: Biden Skews Figures on Border, Taxes, More

The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us