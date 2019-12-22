volcano eruption

Death Toll Rises to 17 in New Zealand Volcano Eruption

Two people are still missing after the Dec. 9 eruption on White Island

New Zealand Defence Force via AP

Another person has died after a volcanic eruption on a New Zealand island earlier this month, bringing the death toll to 17, authorities said Monday.

The person, who NBC News reported was not identified, died Sunday night at a hospital in the city of Auckland, New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a statement.

Two people — a 40-year-old New Zealand man and an Australian teen — were still missing after the Dec. 9 eruption on White Island, Tims said last week.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

impeachment 4 hours ago

Inside Impeachment: How an ‘Urgent’ Tip Became ‘High Crimes’

parental leave 2 hours ago

Most US Workers Still Pay Price of No Paid Parental Leave

Get more from NBC News

This article tagged under:

volcano eruptionNew ZealandVolcano
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us