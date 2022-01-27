Death Toll Reaches 5 From Capsized Boat Off Florida, Search to Be Suspended

The death toll from a suspected human smuggling boat that capsized in a storm off Florida with 40 people aboard reached five Thursday, as the active search for survivors was set to be suspended, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian announced at a news conference Thursday that four more bodies were found in the previous 24 hours in the search area, which had expanded to the area the size of the state of Massachusetts, bringing the death toll to five.

Burdian said the active search was set to be suspended at sundown Thursday unless something was found that would extend it.

"It's been a challenging day of operations," Burdian said.

The accident left a single known survivor and has prompted U.S. authorities to launch a criminal investigation.

Burdian said the survivor told rescuers that the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after sailing from the Bahamas into a storm.

The Coast Guard was alerted Tuesday morning after the crew of a merchant vessel spotted the man sitting alone on the overturned hull of the 25-foot boat.

He was taken to a hospital with symptoms of dehydration and sun exposure and turned over to Homeland Security officials, who said he is conscious and lucid.

Crews searched around the clock, extrapolating from where the wreck was spotted about 40 miles off Fort Pierce.

"With every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and more unlikely” that survivors will be found, Burdian said.