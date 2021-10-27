Idaho

Death Toll in Idaho Mall Shooting Rises to 3 as Suspect Dies

"This was an individual that acted cowardly and acted alone," Boise's police chief said

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody.
AP Photo/Rebecca Boone

The hospitalized suspect in Monday's Idaho mall shooting died Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the violence at Boise Towne Square to three, police said.

The Ada County coroner identified the dead as Joseph Acker, 26, of Caldwell, and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert. The suspected shooter was identified as Jacob Bergquist, 27, of Boise.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference Tuesday that Bergquist was known to both police and mall security, although he didn't appear to have an arrest record in the city.

At least four other people were wounded in the shooting, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

