1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Apparent Falls During San Francisco Phish Concert

One person died after a possible fall at a Phish concert Sunday night at San Francisco's Chase Center, officials said. Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries in an unrelated fall.
Officers already at the arena for the rock concert were notified at about 8:55 p.m. that a person needed medical assistance, police said. The officers found a man "suffering from injuries caused by a possible fall."
First responders tried to save the man, but he later died, according to police.
Police said they didn't find evidence of foul play. An investigation is ongoing.
Roughly 50 minutes later, officers at the arena learned that a person was in need of help following a fall, police said.
Responding officers found a man suffering non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, police said.
Another man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries suffered during the second person's fall, according to police.