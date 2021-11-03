Daylight Saving Time 2021: It's Almost Time to Set Back Your Clocks

An extra hour of sleep is nearly upon us with daylight saving time 2021 due to end soon.

So when exactly will you have to "fall back" and set your clocks back by an hour? And what about those proposals to either make daylight saving time permanent or abolish it?

Answers to those questions are below.

When Does Daylight Saving Time End?

Under current federal law, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.

This year, the first Sunday in November falls on Nov. 7, giving people an extra hour of sleep. Daylight saving time in 2022 will begin on March 13.

Could Daylight Saving Time be Permanently Ended?

If a state were to choose to observe standard time year-round, it would not be subject to Congressional approval.

Currently, two states observe standard time throughout the year, with Hawaii and Arizona both opting to do so shortly after Congress passed bills to set the schedule for daylight saving time in the 1960s.

Indiana previously did not observe daylight saving time on a statewide basis, but changed its law in 2006.

How Do You Reset Your Clocks When Daylight Saving Time Ends?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, Daylight Saving Time ends. Turn your clocks back by one hour, which means you gain one hour that day, in order to "fall back."