Dangerous chemicals in dental floss? Consumer Reports explores the problem

Not enough of us regularly floss our teeth, and even fewer of us think about what's in our dental floss, but perhaps we should.

NBC 5 Responds found some surprising and potentially harmful chemicals lurking in some of the more popular brands of dental floss.

Dentists assert flossing makes a huge difference - and that isn't changing.

But the findings from a new Consumer Reports analysis of what’s in your dental floss might have you thinking twice about the type of floss you’re using.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Some dental flosses use PFAS chemicals for a smoother glide," said Catherine Roberts with Consumer Reports. "However, these 'forever chemicals' have been linked to various health issues and environmental concerns. Some flosses also contain undisclosed flavors and are made of plastic.”

Consumer Reports and MADE SAFE, a nonprofit focused on product safety and sustainability, recently analyzed ingredients in a variety of flosses.

Ten flosses either failed to disclose their ingredients, contained PFAS, or included other components linked to health concerns, posing higher risks to consumers.

Three flosses stood out as favorites because they contain safer and more sustainable ingredients.

While companies aren't required to disclose all ingredients in dental floss, Tom's of Maine, Dental Lace, Cocofloss and Nudge provided Consumer Reports with complete ingredient lists and confirmed they don't intentionally add PFAS to their products.

Procter & Gamble, makers of oral-b glide, confirmed that their floss contains PTFE, a type of PFAS, citing its performance benefits. However, they maintain it's safe and free of certain phased-out PFAS.

The Humble Co. provided partial information, confirming PFAS-free status, but gave incomplete flavor details.

The other companies did not respond to Consumer Reports' inquiries or answer questions.

For people who hate flossing with string, how about a water flosser?

“Water flossers, like Waterpik, work well for removing food debris," Roberts said. "And although they may not be quite as effective as string floss at scraping away bacteria, they’re a great option for people who dislike string floss or find it difficult to use.”

Remember, the best flossing method is the one you'll use regularly.

Consumer Reports recommends choosing flosses that are coated with natural substances like beeswax or plant-based waxes and look for floss made from biodegradable materials like silk or cotton and are either unflavored or flavored using disclosed, natural ingredients.