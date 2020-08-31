Dallas

3 Found Dead in Dallas After Man Says He Killed Wife, Kids

Man was taken into custody without incident after calling 911, surrendering to police

By Frank Heinz

Dallas police are investigating an apparent triple-homicide at an East Dallas apartment where the bodies of a woman and two children were found after a man called 911 Monday morning and claimed to have killed his family.

Dallas police Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez confirmed in a news conference Monday afternoon that a man called 911 and told operators that he shot his family.

Dallas police are investigating deaths at an East Dallas apartment.

When officers arrived the man surrendered and was taken into custody. He was then taken to police headquarters where he is being interviewed by detectives.

“This is a horrible scene, a horrific incident," said Ramirez.

Officers then searched the residence and found the bodies of three people inside, a woman estimated to be in her 50s and two children believed to be teenagers.

Police said they also found a handgun inside the apartment along with several shell casings.

The names of the victims and the man have not yet been released by police.

“Last time I saw her (victim) she was getting the groceries out of the car and the boys were helping her and you would never think he would do that," said neighbor Chanel Lockhart.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a number of officers were seen using crime scene tape to cordon off an area outside a residential building at the Rosemont at Ash Creek apartments at 2605 John West Road near Buckner Boulevard and Interstate 30.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is not a threat to the public.

