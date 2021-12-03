Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Buys Entire Texas Town

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchased an entire, tiny — and virtually empty — Texas town.

An abandoned strip club and vacant mobile home park are about all that's still standing in the 76.8-acre community of Mustang, which is about 65 miles south of American Airlines Center, home of Cuban's NBA franchise.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The community had been on the market for about four years as principal owner Marty Price fell ill and wanted to sell, according to Mike Turner, president of Dallas real estate firm J. Elmer Turner. Turner declined to reveal the final sales prices, but conceded that it closed last month for less than the original asking of $4 million.

"Did it to help out a friend," Cuban said in an email to NBC News on Friday, adding that he has "no plans yet" for what he'll do with the community.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com