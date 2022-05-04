Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Involved in Minor Car Accident in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident Wednesday night in Dallas NBC 5 has confirmed.

Police in Dallas confirmed officers worked a two-vehicle accident at Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street and one person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Dallas police say it is not their practice to give the names of people involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

NBC 5 independently confirmed Jones was involved in an accident. It is said to be minor and he is reportedly doing fine.

No other information is available.

