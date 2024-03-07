State of the Union

Dads Caucus members to wear ‘building block' pins to State of the Union address

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) created the Congressional Dads Caucus in 2023

By Gerardo Pons

Congressional Dads Caucus via Twitter

The Congressional Dads Caucus members are set to wear building block pins during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night.

The caucus announced its 33 members will be displaying the toy-like pin as a way to show commitment to working families across the U.S.

"Tonight, Dads Caucus members are wearing a building block pin to show our commitment to policies that build families up, like the expanded Child Tax Credit, affordable child care and paid leave," the caucus said on Twitter.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) created the Congressional Dads Caucus in 2023.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us