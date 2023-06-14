Capitol Riot

D.C. chiropractor who ‘scuffled' with officers on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

David Walls-Kaufman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building”

David Walls-Kaufman, a Washington, D.C., chiropractor, seen in body cam footage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Department of Justice

A Washington, D.C., chiropractor who admitted that he “scuffled” with officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration on Tuesday, with U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb saying she did not believe his claims about why he was at the Capitol.

David Walls-Kaufman of the Capitol Hill Chiropractic Center was arrested in June 2022 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building,” in January.

Walls-Kaufman was originally scheduled to be sentenced in May, but Cobb delayed it after receiving letters from family members of the late Jeffrey Smith, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide shortly after Jan. 6.

Smith’s widow filed a lawsuit against Walls-Kaufman and another man, Taylor Taranto, shortly after they were identified by online sleuths, accusing them of assaulting and playing a role in her husband’s death. 

