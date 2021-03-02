‘Unfit to Serve': Calls for Cuomo Resignation Mount After 3rd Woman Comes Forward

What to Know Multiple Democrats in the state legislature have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over new sex harassment allegations; six "socialist" legislators say they support impeachment proceedings

Two former aides have now accused him of inappropriate behavior, as has a woman he met at a 2019 wedding; meanwhile, the feds are probing his administration's handling of COVID in nursing homes

Cuomo acknowledged for the first time Sunday that some of his behavior with women “may have been insensitive or too personal,” and said he'd cooperate with an AG-led harassment investigation

The chorus of calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation within his own party grew louder again Tuesday, a day after a third woman came forward to allege inappropriate physical behavior by New York's commander in chief. The latest allegations involved an unwanted physical advance at a 2019 wedding.

Cuomo has drawn widespread bipartisan rebuke over the harassment allegations, which compound the separate nursing home pandemic-related investigation facing his administration. Six state legislators who bill themselves as "socialist" issued a statement Tuesday supporting impeachment proceedings against him.

The statement was released on behalf of State Senator Julia Salazar, State Senator Jabari Brisport, Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, Assembly Member Phara Souffrant Forrest, Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani. and Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes.

It read in part, "The accounts of sexual harassment from the women who have courageously come forward confirm what many in Albany have known for​​ years​:​that Governor Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues. The accounts add to recent revelations of gross misconduct. It is time for the legislature to demand accountability. Impeachment proceedings are the appropriate avenue for us to pursue as legislators to hold the Governor accountable for his many abuses of power and remove him from office."

How does impeachment work in New York?

Earlier Tuesday, the NY Working Families Party, which supported Cuomo in his last three elections, said in a statement that the governor's "reign of fear, harassment and intimidation cannot continue."

"We were horrified to learn of the governor’s pattern of sexual harassment. We have been equally disturbed by the governor’s response: he did not deny any of Charlotte Bennett’s specific allegations, failed to take any personal responsibility for his actions, and instead blamed his victims," state director Sochie Nnaemeka said. "Meanwhile, New Yorkers are still waiting for the truth about the governor’s handling of nursing home deaths and his subsequent attempt to cover-up the full extent of his administration’s role ... We are calling on Governor Cuomo to resign immediately because he is unfit to serve the people of New York."

Once the celebrated national face of governing competence as President Donald Trump fumbled his administration's response to the exploding pandemic last year, Cuomo now finds himself struggling through dueling controversies that test the limits of his party's support in an early political headache of the post-Trump era.

Democrats calling for Cuomo's resignation range from Congress' Rep. Kathleen Rice to a slate of state legislators, including the target of bullying allegations, Assemblyman Ron Kim, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and others.

De Blasio once again lit into Cuomo when asked, as he has been questioned every day amid the developments, about the allegations Tuesday. He stopped short of calling for his resignation outright, using an "if these allegations are true" caveat.

"These are very serious allegations against the governor, both in terms of the nursing home scandal and in terms of sexual harassment. If these allegations are true, he cannot govern. It's as simple as that," de Blasio said, echoing his sentiments made on the radio the prior evening. "If you put too much power in one person's hands, bad things happen."

The mayor reiterated a call Tuesday he first made Sunday to have Cuomo's emergency powers stripped, which would put vaccine distribution and eligibility, among other state-controlled subjects, back in the hands of local jurisdictions.

So far, few Democrats have come to Cuomo's rescue. But they haven’t explicitly condemned him, either.

Both of New York's Democratic U.S. senators have publicly embraced the state attorney general's nascent investigation into Cuomo's behavior. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday described the allegations as “deeply troubling and deeply concerning," though he did back Cuomo for his ardent pandemic-related support.

On Monday, President Joe Biden, a longtime Cuomo ally, declined to stand behind the embattled governor.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president supports the state attorney general's probe. She noted that Biden requires people to be treated with civility and respect in his administration.

“The president's view has been consistent and clear,” Psaki said when asked about Cuomo. “Every woman coming forward should be treated with dignity and respect.”

The scrutiny of Cuomo comes at a delicate moment as Democrats work to project unity and competence in contrast to four years of near-constant scandal and norm-shattering behavior under Trump. The latest allegations against Cuomo also threaten the moral high ground Democrats have sought on issues related to gender and sexual harassment — which are top of mind to many women who abandoned Republicans in droves last fall to help fuel Biden's victory.

Republicans highlighted the relatively cautious response from some Democrats, although the GOP's criticism of Cuomo directly was somewhat muted given the long list of sexual harassment allegations against Trump.

A Trump spokesman declined to weigh in when asked Monday. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel offered a written statement seizing on Biden's unwillingness to condemn Cuomo more forcefully.

“Biden claims he is this unifying leader, but if Cuomo is not worthy of his criticism, then who is?” McDaniel said, noting that Biden last year described Cuomo as the “gold standard” for his leadership through the pandemic.

Cuomo was already facing criticism for his administration's undercounting of pandemic-related nursing home fatalities last week when a former aide, Lindsey Boylan, elaborated on harassment allegations she first made in December.

Boylan said Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss and comments about her appearance. Calls for an investigation mounted when a second former aide went public Saturday with harassment claims.

Speaking to survivors: just like many people were wrong in observing abuse & doing nothing, many are wrong in diminishing your pain & the broad impact of abuse now.



They are wrong & that’s sad for them. They are living in the past. Leave them.



We are done living in the past. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 2, 2021

Charlotte Bennett, a low-level aide in Cuomo's administration until November, told The New York Times Cuomo asked questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men, and made other comments she interpreted as gauging her interest in an affair. Then came Anna Ruch, No. 3.

Cuomo acknowledged for the first time Sunday that some of his behavior with women “may have been insensitive or too personal,” and said he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general.

In a written statement, he said he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful.” (Read his full statement here.)

Cuomo, the 63-year-old son of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, is in the midst of his third four-year term as the top elected official in the nation's fourth most populous state. He has been expected to seek another term next year; New York has no term limits for governors.

Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefings brought him into the living rooms of millions of voters across the country last year, but he has long been viewed more as a regional player in Democratic politics. Still, he briefly considered a presidential bid before the last election and currently serves as the chairman of the National Governors Association.

A spokesman for the National Governors Association did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

“The notion that this has some larger ranging political impact beyond those who read the insider tip sheets I think is misguided,” said Cuomo pollster Jefrey Pollock.

And at least for now, Cuomo's team doesn't see any risk to his 2022 reelection.

“Anytime you have to deal with chaos, it always has the potential to impact a race,” Pollock said. “But right now, there is no race. There is nobody running against him. And in the past when there's been much excitement about challengers, each one of them has been vanquished by a large margin.”

The nursing home controversy alone weighed on Cuomo. A recent poll found his pandemic response approval rating plunged from where it stood a few months earlier; most respondents said they didn't believe he deserved a fourth term. A new national monthly Harvard-Harris poll out Tuesday that asked registered voters to rank certain politicians in terms of favorability or unfavorability showed a 22-point downswing for Cuomo last month compared with his numbers in July.

Meanwhile, James, the state attorney general, said she’s moving forward with an investigation into the allegations against Cuomo after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe. The referral letter allows James to deputize an outside law firm to conduct the inquiry with full subpoena power.

When the investigation is finished, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.

"Cuomo has been untouchable for a really long time," New York-based progressive strategist Sophie Ellman-Golan, of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, which said earlier this week. “Our state deserves so much better.”