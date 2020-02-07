4 Chinese Travelers on NJ Cruise Ship Head to Newark Hospital Out of Caution: Officials

More than two dozen Chinese nationals who traveled aboard a cruise ship that returned to New Jersey were screened for signs of the new virus that have sicked tens of thousands in mainland China and four of them have been transported to the hospital.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis tells NBC New York that one of the four travelers that had come from China for the Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas cruise through the Caribbean had a fever on the cruise. The person was given Tylenol and the fever went away.

Three others are under close observation for their health and they were taken to University Hospital in Newark, which has negative-pressure isolation rooms, the mayor said.

The cruise ship left Bayonne on Jan. 27, according to the itinerary.

There's no indication anyone has the coronavirus but the CDC and health officials took 23 others, all Chinese nationals, off the ship after it docked in Bayonne on Friday morning. They will be taken to Newark airport for a flight back to China.

The mayor said he was told none of the 27 are from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, or have traveled there since the outbreak was first identified.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean spokesperson Melissa Charbonneau said the company is participating in "elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus."

"We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships. We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew," Charbonneau continued.

Meanwhile, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn have been both designated as an emergency camp to quarantine potential patients in the event an outbreak occurs in the U.S.

On Wednesday the 12th confirmed U.S. case of the virus was confirmed in Wisconsin, health officials said.

No one in New Jersey or New York have been found with the virus but at least two patients with symptoms were awaiting test results in New York City. Three people in the city were tested negative.

The third person under investigation for novel #coronavirus is NEGATIVE. 🎉 We are still waiting for results for the remaining two people under investigation. Check back for the latest: https://t.co/AKpJIDztv1 pic.twitter.com/EzkqCpHCnp — nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) February 6, 2020

Officials said it typically takes up to 48 hours for results because samples have to be taken and sent to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, Mayor de Blasio said that the CDC "has given localities the tools, but we still need our labs to be granted the authority" to test for the illness. The mayor also added that the city is "pushing to speed up this process."

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the majority of foreign nationals who traveled in China within two weeks of their arrival will be denied entry. Exceptions will likely be made to immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew.

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases



