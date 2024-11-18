Royal Caribbean Cruises

Cruise ship hit by storm near Spain returns to Miami after passenger injured

The Explorer of the Seas made an unplanned stop in Las Palmas last week so the passenger could get additional medical care.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was delayed for several days after a passenger was hurt during a storm near Spain finally arrived in Miami.

The Explorer of the Seas made an unplanned stop in Las Palmas last week so the passenger could get additional medical care, a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Photos from passengers showed the mess caused by the weather in the ship's dining areas and casino.

The ship left Barcelona on Nov. 2 and was scheduled to arrive in Miami on Nov. 14, but it instead completed its journey on Sunday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Royal Caribbean CruisesMiamiCruises
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us