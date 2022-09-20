7-Eleven

The Crocs 7-Eleven Collab We Didn't Know We Needed

By Ahraya Burns

A shoe that is part of the new 7-Eleven x Crocs partnership.
Crocs

Here's a rare collab you didn’t know you needed! Popular shoemaker, Crocs, has teamed up with Dallas-based 7-Eleven to bring us the latest shoe collection, and it is quite the treat. Literally!

The exclusive collection introduces three limited-edition styles, including Crocs' newest release, The Mega Crush Clog. This pair showcases 7-Eleven’s vibrant colors, an elevated heel and unique Jibbitz charms. 

Social media users fell in love with the design after Crocs tweeted, “Surprise. It’s here! Bold 7-Eleven colors from the snack aisle wrap your favorite new Crocs: The Mega Crush Clog. Available now for a limited time."

Customers must enter a drawing for a chance to purchase a pair of the limited edition 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clogs through Sept. 22. Fans will be notified if they've been selected, and quantities are limited to one pair per customer. 

Crocs / 7-Eleven Collab Will Release Three More Classics in Nov.

  • ​7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Sandal, Bursting with Flavor
  • 7-Eleven X Crocs Sports with Stripes
  • 7-Eleven X Crocs More Mega, Japanese Flavor
A sandal that is part of the new 7-Eleven x Crocs partnership.
Crocs
A sandal that is part of the new 7-Eleven x Crocs partnership.

For more information on how to enter, visit Crocs.

