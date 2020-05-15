Criminal Group That Hacked Law Firm Threatens to Release Trump Documents

A cybercriminal gang that hacked a major entertainment law firm claims it will release information on President Donald Trump if it doesn’t receive $42 million in ransom.

The group, a known criminal enterprise, didn’t offer any proof it had information compromising to Trump. It did, however, release a large set of stolen files from the law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

NBC News reviewed some of the documents and they appear legitimate.

