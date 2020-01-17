Iowa

Crews Round Up Over 1,700 Piglets After Semi Overturns

Iowa State Patrol troopers had to close the ramp at times as crews worked to capture and unload hundreds of pigs

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities in Iowa had to round up more than 1,700 young pigs who were in a semi-trailer that overturned Thursday on a freeway just north of Des Moines.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. when the truck overturned on a ramp to Interstate 35.

Iowa State Patrol troopers had to close the ramp at times as crews worked to capture and unload hundreds of pigs.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

impeachment inquiry 33 mins ago

Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins Amid New Ukraine Revelations

Iran 4 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Troops Were Hurt in Iran Strikes, Contradicting Trump

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a tweet, “authorities working to corral and transport 1,738 piglets!"

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Iowa
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us