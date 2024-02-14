Cramer's Lightning Round: Wait to buy Walgreens

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Digital: "These are all Bitcoin plays...I say if you want to own Bitcoin, you should own Bitcoin."

Walgreens: "...We are going to wait another quarter, but we do think that it's coming near to where it is bottoming."

First Watch Restaurant Group: "I do not know First Watch."

Zoominfo: "I'm just so torn...I don't know what gets it going, and it drives me crazy. Sometimes you want the good guys to win, and I can't think of a thesis."

Anheuser-Busch: "I like BUD, I like TAP, I like Constellation Brands, but people don't seem to like the beer companies. So I say, look, we own Constellation for the Charitable Trust, that's the one I would go with."

