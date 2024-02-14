Cramer's Lightning Round: Wait to buy Walgreens

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Marathon Digital: "These are all Bitcoin plays...I say if you want to own Bitcoin, you should own Bitcoin."
Walgreens: "...We are going to wait another quarter, but we do think that it's coming near to where it is bottoming."
First Watch Restaurant Group: "I do not know First Watch."
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Zoominfo: "I'm just so torn...I don't know what gets it going, and it drives me crazy. Sometimes you want the good guys to win, and I can't think of a thesis."
Anheuser-Busch: "I like BUD, I like TAP, I like Constellation Brands, but people don't seem to like the beer companies. So I say, look, we own Constellation for the Charitable Trust, that's the one I would go with."
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com