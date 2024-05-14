Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm a believer' in Moderna

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna: "I'm a believer."

MindMed: "I like MindMed...Anything that makes it so that there's ways to be able to get rid of pain and do good without getting people hooked, I am all in on. Doesn't necessarily mean it will make a lot of money, I don't care. I think that people have to recognize this is an unmet need, and it will make money in the end."

Modine Manufacturing: "That kind of metal-bending industrial company is precisely what's working here [buy, buy, buy!]."

AMETEK: "[buy, buy, buy!] Absolutely terrific company."

Hertz: "I don't want you to sell, and I don't want you to double down...Let's just see if it can't go higher."

Palantir: "The quarters are uneven."

