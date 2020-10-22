Maine

COVID-19 Outbreak Centered on Maine Church Grows Again

A coronavirus outbreak centered around a Maine church in the small town of Brooks is continuing to grow, public health officials said.

The focal point of the outbreak is Brooks Pentecostal Church, and it grew from 46 cases to 49 on Thursday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, the agency said.

There have been cases associated with the outbreak at three Waldo County public schools, Maine CDC said.

The agency said it has also identified a case that might be associated with the church outbreak at Bayview Manor, a residential care facility in Searsport. The case involves a staff member. The facility has completed a round of testing and has not found additional cases, the agency said.

The church outbreak appears to stem from a fellowship event earlier this month in which masks were available but not routinely used, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah has said. Some of the 49 cases are located at a school associated with the church, he has said.

Shah stressed that the three public schools connected to the outbreak are not the site of outbreaks themselves.

